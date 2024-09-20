KAMPALA, UGANDA – Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, has challenged universities and higher institutions of learning to focus on groundbreaking innovation and building robust research systems.

Speaking at the 8th graduation ceremony of Victoria University, held at Speke Resort Convention Centre, Tayebwa emphasized the need for institutions to invest in research that addresses Uganda’s unique challenges.

“I want to urge the chairman, the directors, and the university management to invest more in research, so that we can conduct groundbreaking research that will help us find solutions for Uganda,” Tayebwa said. “Otherwise, most of the research we have in this country is funded by foreigners, and these funds only support research that serves their interests. As government, as the private sector, and as investors, we need to invest in research that is tailored to address our issues as Uganda and Africa at large. That is the only way we shall be transformative and make a magical contribution to the transformation of our country.”

Victoria University’s Vice Chancellor, Dr. Lawrance Muganga, also addressed the graduates, urging them to leverage technology to transform their communities.,

“I am happy to announce that, starting this October, all our students will have access to free Artificial Intelligence (AI) training until graduation,” Dr. Muganga said. “We have intentionally chosen to establish an AI computing lab this financial year, where we will develop our own AI solutions that speak our languages and understand our business practices. Additionally, we have created an AI education platform that will serve our students and all Ugandans, regardless of their location. At Victoria University Kampala, we are committed to embracing AI and its potential to transform lives and contribute to the development of our country. By the time our government formulates a policy to guide AI, we hope to be there to support and shape that process.”

The graduation ceremony saw 1,471 students receive degrees in various academic disciplines.

