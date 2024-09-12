Nicole Rodrigues, CEO and Founder of Diva Group of Companies, is set to star in Amazon Prime’s new series Dream Deals, offering a glimpse into Dubai’s ultra-luxurious real estate market.

As a seasoned investor and influential figure in the industry, Rodrigues brings her expertise and leadership to the show, which follows four German expats navigating the city’s high-stakes property market.

Rodrigues, a renowned investor in high-end properties on Dubai’s prestigious Palm Jumeirah, will star in the show, which offers a glimpse into the dynamic world of ultra-luxurious real estate in one of the world’s most fast-paced cities. Dream Deals chronicles the journey of four German expats navigating Dubai’s bustling property market. As they aim for wealth through high-stakes, multi-million-dollar real estate deals, they work under immense pressure in a highly competitive agency.

Rodrigues, a powerful figure in the real estate sector, brings her expertise and leadership to the show as one of the key players, adding depth to the series’ portrayal of the market’s top movers and shakers.

“Being part of Dream Deals is an exciting opportunity,” says Nicole Rodrigues. “Dubai is a city of dreams, and the luxury real estate market here is unlike anywhere else in the world. This series will not only entertain but also inspire people to see the incredible potential within the industry.”

With extensive experience in both modeling and real estate, Rodrigues is no stranger to balancing multiple high-profile ventures. As the head of Diva Group of Companies, which includes Diva Dubai Model Management, Rodrigues has successfully bridged the world of fashion and business. Her involvement in Dream Deals is a natural progression of her career as a business leader and real estate investor.

Premiering on September 12, 2024, on Amazon Prime, Dream Deals promises to offer viewers an exclusive look at the intersection of ambition, luxury, and the exhilarating world of Dubai’s real estate scene.

About Diva Group of Companies:

Diva Group of Companies, founded by Nicole Rodrigues, is a leading conglomerate in Dubai with interests in modeling, real estate, and luxury services. Diva Dubai Model Management, part of the Diva Group, is a renowned name in the fashion industry, representing top talent and organizing high-end events.

