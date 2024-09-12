KAMPALA, UGANDA — Britam Asset Managers, a leading financial services provider in Uganda, has announced the launch of the Britam Easy Earner Dollar Fund, a new investment product designed to provide stable returns and capital security for investors seeking US Dollar-denominated assets.

The Britam Easy Earner Dollar Fund offers a low-risk investment opportunity by focusing on interest-bearing assets, aiming to provide competitive returns while minimizing risk. This makes it an attractive option for individuals and businesses earning or dealing in USD, or looking to diversify into USD assets.

“The launch of Britam Easy Earner Dollar aligns with our mission to provide secure and innovative investment solutions,” said Ronald Kasolo, General Manager of Britam Asset Managers. “This fund offers stability and growth, helping investors achieve their financial goals with confidence.”

The fund caters to a diverse group of investors, including those seeking stable returns, capital preservation, and high liquidity. It is particularly beneficial for those transitioning from higher-risk portfolios during times of market volatility.

The Britam Easy Earner Dollar Fund is also an attractive option for Ugandans in the diaspora who wish to invest back home in a safe and reliable USD-denominated asset. With flexible tenures and the stability of USD investments, the fund offers a great opportunity for diaspora investors to diversify their portfolios, preserve capital, and earn stable returns.

The fund offers tenures of 3, 6, and 12 months, with a minimum initial investment of USD 5,000 and top-ups starting from USD 2,000. Additionally, the fund is tax-exempt.

