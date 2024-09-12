The Buganda Road Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayiizi has granted bail to three anti-corruption protesters who staged a nude demonstration at Parliament.

Norah Kobusingye, Praise Aloikin Opoloje, and Kemitoma Kyenzibo have been released on a non-cash bond of Shs1 million each after presenting substantial sureties who included, prof. Sylvia Tamale and Dr. Kabumba Busingye.

They are facing a charge of common nuisance, which they have since denied.

Mr Kayiizi has ruled that although the trio still faces similar charges in other courts they still enjoy the presumption of innocence and the offence is bailable before the Court

The protesters, who are students, were arrested on September 2, 2024, for marching half-naked with writings on their bodies, causing annoyance to the public. They demanded Speaker Anita Among’s resignation and accountability from lawmakers and Kampala Capital City Authority. The prosecution stated that inquiries were complete.

The protesters, identifying as “Uganda Freedom Activists,” used the nude demonstration to symbolize their denouncement of the misuse of public resources. They called for an audit of lawmakers’ earnings and lifestyles and accountability from Kampala Capital City Authority following the Kiteezi dumpsite collapse that killed at least 35 people.

The demonstration was part of growing public criticism of Parliament, with demands for Speaker Among’s resignation. The court granted bail, considering the nature of the offense, the accused persons’ student status, and substantial sureties. The case was adjourned to October 1.

The protesters’ actions sparked debate on social media, with some supporting their cause and others condemning their method of protest. The demonstration was swiftly intercepted by security officers, including non-uniformed personnel. The protesters’ message highlighted concerns about corruption and accountability in Uganda’s leadership

