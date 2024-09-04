Kenneth Niwamanya, a 24-year-old resident of Bulenga in Wakiso district, has been charged with forgery at the Buganda Road Court for allegedly falsifying the signature of First Lady Janet Kataha Museveni.

According to the court, presided over by Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi, Niwamanya had been seeking to make the First Lady, who is also the Minister of Education and Sports, the patron of his organization, Umoja Youth Initiative Development Uganda.

To achieve this, he allegedly created fake “To Whom It May Concern” letters bearing the scanned signature of the First Lady and used them to solicit funds from various offices to organize a function at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

Niwamanya was arrested on August 22, 2023, at the Ministry of Education and Sports Offices in Kampala with the forged letters in his possession. He has denied the charges but was remanded to Luzira prison until September 23, 2023, due to a lack of sureties, as police investigations continue.

Prosecution’s Ivan Kyazze stated that Niwamanya, on August 22, 2023, at the Ministry of Education and Sports located at Embassy House, Kampala Central in Kampala District, with the intent to deceive the members of the public, forged a “To Whom It May Concern” letter dated July 24, 2024, bearing the signature of the First Lady, Janet Kataha Museveni, the Minister of Education and Sports.

