In a bid to continue providing accessible and affordable treatment for children with disabilities in Uganda, CoRSU Rehabilitation Hospital in Entebbe, has today launched the Annual CoRSU Walk, to create awareness about the plight of persons with disabilities, as well as raise Ugx. 1.5 billion needed to provide treatment to children with disabilities.

The walk which was launched today by Ms. Sarah Bugoosi, the Commissioner for Special Needs and Inclusive Education, Ministry of Sports and Education, is set to take place on 6th October, 2024 at the Makerere University Business School (MUBs) Sports Ground.

The theme for the inaugural walk is “Disability Inclusion: A Walk to Change, leave no one behind.”

Speaking at the launch of the Walk, Robert Ochai, the Chief Executive Officer of CoRSU Rehabilitation Hospital, welcomed and appreciated all the shareholders that have taken the initiative to join in the great venture of organising the launch that will bring hope and awareness to more Ugandans.

“In a special way, I would like to take this opportunity to really appreciate each and everyone that has taken part in the birth of the Annual CoRSU Walk that we launch here today. It took many brains and hands to see this come to life and for that we thank you,” Ochai said.

He continued, “I call upon more people to join in this walk and contribute to giving people hope while putting smiles on their faces.”

According to the National Population and Housing Census (2014)1 by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics, 12.5% of the population had at least one form of disability. 92% of the burden of disability relates to people with treatable conditions, and 80% of the disability amongst children in Uganda could be treated if and once specialized services were accessible and affordable.

Ms. Bugoosi, the Commissioner for Special Needs and Inclusive Education, Ministry of Sports and Education who doubled as the Guest of Honour commended the work done by CoRSU Rehabilitation Hospital in bringing hope to those that have nowhere to turn. “I would like to take this opportunity to appreciate CoRSU hospital for the commendable work that they are doing for Uganda because many success stories are heard coming from this institution,” Bugoosi said.

“I call upon everyone here to go out and mobilize in their respective circles for this walk so as to have many people involved and have these funds collected to bring hope to the disabled,” she concluded.

Commenting on the walk, Mr. Walter Wafula, General Manager, at fireworks Advertising, applauded CoRSU Rehabilitation Hospital for launching the Walk to raise funds to support children with disabilities noting that it will go a long way in positively impacting children living with disabilities. “fireworks Advertising is pleased to partner with CoRSU Rehabilitation Hospital to organise this Walk. To fireworks, it’s not just a Walk but also an initiative to honour our late Group CEO, Mr. Frank Muthusi, who was at the forefront of championing this cause and our partnership with CoRSU. It’s therefore important that we see to it that this dream comes true by supporting the cause and being part of the Walk so that, together we bring hope and joy to children with disabilities,” Wafula said.

Over the last three years, CoRSU performed an annual average of 5,246 surgical procedures and 12,500 therapy sessions. The primary focus of the rehabilitation hospital however remains on children with physical disabilities who represent 80% of the surgical interventions.

To join the fundraising campaign participants can send their contributions to CoRSU, through MTN Momo Code: 599 393 or Airtel Money Pay Code: 4369 188 registered under the name CoRSU Hospital. To participate in the Walk or buy the kits, you can contact our customer care on 0761-002111 OR 0761-002157.

