NTUNGAMO — Letshego Uganda has invested UGX10m in a health and wellness initiative in partnership with the Archdiocese of Mbarara Development Association (AMDA).

The investment is part of Letshego Uganda’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts to give back to the community.

The initiative, a health and wellness caravan aims to provide essential health services and financial empowerment opportunities to underserved communities in Ntungamo District.

Mr. Giles Aijukwe, CEO of Letshego Uganda, emphasized the importance of community-driven initiatives and the role of financial inclusion in enhancing the quality of life in rural areas.

“At Letshego Uganda, we are committed to creating opportunities that empower communities and improve lives. Our partnership with AMDA in this Health and Wellness Caravan is a reflection of our dedication to uplifting those who are often overlooked by mainstream financial institutions. By contributing UGX10m to this noble cause, we aim to support not just the immediate health needs of the people in Rushooka but also their long-term financial well-being. We believe that by working together with AMDA, we can make a lasting impact that goes beyond healthcare, fostering financial inclusion and sustainable development in the region,” said Aijukwe.

The Health and Wellness Caravan, organized by AMDA, is a comprehensive outreach program designed to bring critical health services directly to the people of Ntungamo District.

The initiative includes free medical consultations, health screenings, and the distribution of essential medications.

By integrating financial education and support into the program, Letshego Uganda is helping to ensure that the people of Rushooka are not only healthy but also financially empowered.

Roger Mugisha Shillingi, Head of Corporate Affairs at Letshego Uganda, highlighted the importance of financial education in the rural communities, particularly in areas where access to financial services is limited.

“Financial empowerment is key to breaking the cycle of poverty in our rural communities and it is one of AMDA’ pillars. We are not only contributing to the health and wellness of the people in Rushooka but also providing them with the tools and knowledge they need to manage their finances effectively. Our goal is to ensure that everyone, regardless of their location or income level, has access to the financial services they need to build a better future for themselves and their families. This initiative aligns perfectly with Letshego’s mission to improve lives,” Shillingi stated.

This collaboration between Letshego Uganda and AMDA underscores the shared commitment to community upliftment and the holistic development of the people in Ntungamo District. The UGX10m contribution from Letshego Uganda will be utilized to enhance the outreach of the caravan, ensuring that more people benefit from the health and financial services provided.

