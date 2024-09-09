High Court Judge Musa Ssekaana has blocked the Uganda Cancer Institute from replacing Dr. Victoria Walusansa as Deputy Executive Director, ruling that the decision to advertise her position was arbitrary, illegal, and unfair.

Dr. Walusansa was appointed by the President on March 5, 2013, for an unspecified period, as communicated through the then Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Service. The court held that her position remains occupied.

The court issued an order prohibiting the institute’s officers from implementing the decision to replace Dr. Walusansa and from harassing or intimidating her. Additionally, the judge quashed internal job advert No. 2/2022, signed by Dr. Jackson Orem, the Executive Director.

Justice Ssekaana emphasized that official decisions should not be motivated by improper purposes such as fraud, malice, or personal interest. The court directed the institute’s management to understand and apply the law correctly, ensuring that their decision-making powers are exercised in accordance with the purpose for which they were conferred.

Dr. Walusansa had petitioned the court, challenging the process of replacing her without termination, arguing that the institute and Dr. Orem acted illegally and unconstitutionally in attempting to remove her from office. The court observed that her appointment as Senior Consultant (Medical Oncology) was a constitutional appointment, and her rank is concurrently held with her position as Deputy Executive Director.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

