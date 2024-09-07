The Anti-Corruption Court has issued a warrant of arrest of senior lawyer Fred Makada over failure to turn up in court to answer charges of Shs4.1billion theft of cooperative funds meant for war loss compensation to Busoga Growers Cooperatives slapped against him.

Magistrate Abert Asiimwe found the explanations for Makada’s absence unbelievable and ordered his arrest, to be executed by October 18th. The prosecution had contested the documents, which claimed Makada was in the US for medical treatment, yet police records show he made a statement in Uganda on August 9th.

Makada is jointly charged with three others, including former Uganda Law Society president John Matovu, for allegedly conspiring to defraud the government of 4 billion shillings. Makada is accused of stealing 1.2 billion shillings meant for the Busoga Growers Cooperative Union as NRA war victims’ compensation.

Other suspects are; Charles Basoga 63, chairperson of Busoga Growers Cooperative and James Muganza 56, District Commercial Officer who are on bail.

The magistrate also ordered the prosecution to disclose evidence to the defense lawyers,whose client Matovu feels prejudiced the moment his trial is delayed.

Matovu has filed an application to block his prosecution, claiming the charges are false and malicious, aimed at tarnishing his reputation. The application is scheduled for hearing on September 19th.

The accused persons allegedly committed the offences in Kampala and Jinja Districts between 2018 and 2023.

