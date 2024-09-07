A Ugandan Musician has won over 500 million shillings from sports betting after betting on fixed games provided by Uganda Bettors Association.

According to the singer whose identity has been concealed for security reasons revealed how he has been reading a lot of stories on how people have been winning a lot of money from this association.

“I saw so many stories about Uganda Bettors Association on the internet and decided to do my own investigations to ascertain if these guys are genuine or not. After paying the subscription for fixed games on their website, I got an email with details of what am supposed to do then a few hours later they sent me the ticket booking code, it had two games and odds were totaling 698, I wasn’t in Uganda, I used some money as a risk but it turned out positive,” he narrated.

“When I came to Uganda, I requested to meet with one of the guys of the association, at first they hesitated but I assured him of his security since selling of fixed games is illegal and that’s why they never reveal their identities. I showed him the evidence of my tickets and my transaction on the site, and that’s when he accepted. We had a long chat on how to partner and try to improve the lives of all bettors,” he continued.

Uganda Bettors Association is a registered company in Uganda under the company name, POKERS BETTORS ASSOCIATION UGANDA LIMITED, operating since 2019.

Whoever has an interest in getting their services should go to their website here Uganda Bettors Association