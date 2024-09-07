Kisoro Woman MP and Minister of State for Defence and Veteran Affairs, Sarah Mateke, has passed away, a family source confirmed. She died of suspected cardiac arrest on Saturday morning

Born on July 15, 1974, in Chahi subcounty, Kisoro District, Mateke was a devoted politician, educationist, and philanthropist. Her political career spanned over a decade, serving as Kisoro District’s woman representative from 2011 to 2016 and again from 2021. She was appointed Minister of State for Gender, Labour and Social Development in 2021.

Mateke founded the Nyirabashitsi Foundation, providing educational support to underprivileged children. She also chaired the Board of Trustees of Metropolitan International University and served as Assistant Town Clerk of Kisoro Town Council.

Her passing has sent shockwaves throughout Uganda, with tributes pouring in from colleagues, constituents, and fellow Ugandans.

The government has yet to issue an official statement on her passing.

