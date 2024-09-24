ENTEBBE – Ms. Josephine, is a sex worker at Kigungu landing site. She shared her harrowing experience that on Saturday, a client attempted to forcibly remove the condom during sex.

“I refused, and he responded by strangling and pulling my hair. I fought back, and he continued using the condom. However, he later attacked me with a knife, piercing my chcheek.”

She narrates that although she sought medical attention at the nearest health center and reported the incident to the police on Sunday, her case is stalled due to financial constraints and the requirement for a doctor’s report.

More stressing is that the perpetrator roams free, while Josephine suffers in pain.

“Worse still, I’ve learned he has a history of violence against sex workers. I urge the authorities to arrest him and deliver justice.”

Josephine was speaking to the press on Monday during Family Medical Point’s (FMP) monthly Musawo Session conducted at Kigungu landing site, targeting sex workers.

According to Ms. Polyne Nabwire, Programmes and Communication Coordinator at FMP, a non-profit organization, their outreach program addresses pressing sexual and reproductive health (SRH) concerns in various hotspots in different landing sites.

“Today’s session focused on SRH issues, unintended pregnancies, unsafe abortions, condom scarcity, and other challenges faced by sex workers in Kigungu. We provide vital health information and access to essential services.”

“Notably, we observe a constant influx of new, young faces at each session, highlighting the ongoing need for targeted interventions,” she noted.

Josephine mentioned that Musawo Session has empowered her with knowledge on self-protection from violent clients and STIs/STDs. “We’ve also learned about family planning methods and safe abortion options.”

She prays that FMP could lobby and or provide them with access to legal aid to combat violence against them.

Ms. Namatovu Joan, another sex worker shared that at times, condom breaks during sex, leading to unwanted pregnancies.

“Due to financial constraints, we resort to unsafe abortion methods like consuming powder soap and traditional herbs, resulting in serious complications and even death.”

She decried that even at government health centers, they face hurdles. “Medical staff often refuse treatment, citing lack of medication unless we pay.”

Tusimire Innocent, Medical Attendant at Mirembe Medical Chambers in Kigungu, highlighted the health challenges faced by the local community.

“As a landing site, Kigungu experiences high rates of sex work, leading to increased cases of antibacterial infections and STDs,” he noted, adding that financial constraints hinder many sex workers from completing treatment doses, posing significant health risks.

He appreciated the partnership with Family Medical Point through which they conduct workshops offering comprehensive body checkups, STD/STI testing, and treatment.

“However, the large population often results in drug shortages, creating gaps in care.”

“I strongly advise against unsafe abortions, which can have fatal complications. I commend the community’s high condom utilization but urge partners to address the shortage,” he stressed.

Tusimire called for more collaborative efforts to improve access to complete treatment doses, enhance STD/STI testing and treatment, ensure steady condom supplies, and promote safe reproductive health practices.

Family Medical Point has brought new hope to sex workers and the community of Kigungu landing site. In March, they rolled out several vital services for locals, including subsidized post-abortion care, free consultation, family planning, HIV testing and counseling, urinalysis tests, STI treatment, blood pressure checkups, and distribution of essential sexual and reproductive health commodities.

Key Services Offered by FMP:

Subsidized Post-Abortion Care: Supports women’s reproductive health choices and addresses specific needs after abortions.

Free Consultation: Removes financial barriers, promoting easy access to professional medical advice and preventive healthcare.

Free Family Planning: Combats high rates of unsafe abortions and unintended pregnancies, encouraging responsible reproductive choices.

Free HIV Testing and Counseling: Essential in combating HIV/AIDS prevalence.

Additional Services: Free urinalysis tests, STI treatment, blood pressure checkups, and distribution of SRH commodities like condoms and water-based lubricants.

By providing these services, FMP aims to improve healthcare accessibility, support women’s reproductive health, and promote community well-being in Kigungu landing site.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

