City lawyer Gawaya Tegulle has filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutional legitimacy of the roles and appointments of three members of Uganda’s First Family, including First Lady Janet Kataaha Museveni, President’s son Gen. Kainerugaba Muhoozi, and President’s brother Gen. Salim.

Tegulle argues that these appointments violate various constitutional provisions, effectively turning Uganda into a feudal state controlled by one family.

At the heart of the lawsuit are concerns about transparency, accountability, and democracy. Specifically, Tegulle cites Janet Museveni’s absence from Parliament as Education Minister, despite constitutional requirements to attend parliamentary sessions.

He also questions Gen. Muhoozi’s fitness for office and his promotion to Chief of Defence Forces, given his questionable conduct and lack of suitability, which undermines the army’s professionalism. Tegulle notes that Gen. Muhoozi’s appointment compromises the Uganda People’s Defence Forces’ (UPDF) integrity.

Additionally, Tegulle raises concerns about Gen. Saleh’s unauthorized power and access to state resources and executive authority without clear criteria or accountability. The Attorney General is also blamed for negligence, particularly in failing to provide proper legal advice to the President and UPDF, violating statutory duties.

Tegulle seeks declarations from the court to declare the appointments unconstitutional. He requests that the court compel Janet Museveni to attend Parliament, revoke Gen. Muhoozi’s rank and appointment, establish clear criteria for UPDF High Command selection, and hold Gen. Saleh accountable for state funds usage.

The State House spokesperson acknowledged Tegulle’s right to seek redress, stating that every citizen has the right to petition the court. A senior constitutional lawyer emphasized that even powerful individuals are not above the law, urging the Judiciary to expedite the case to ensure justice is served.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

