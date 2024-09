A Babeto bus traveling from Juba to Kampala came under attack today, Tuesday, September 24, near Lakarakak, between Nyerjebe and Kubi.

Reports indicate that:

Scores of passengers were forced into the bush

Multiple individuals have been abducted

Several others are unaccounted for

The situation is developing. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

