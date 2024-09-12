KAMPALA — Ugandan Airlines has commenced flights to Abuja, the capital city of Nigeria, marking its second destination in the West African country. Fred Byamukama, Minister of State for Works, Fehintola Adebowale Oyeyemi, Acting High Commissioner of Nigeria to Uganda, and other dignitaries presided over the launch, which took place on September 12, 2024, at Entebbe International Airport.

The inaugural UR 900 service to Abuja departed Entebbe International Airport at 16:00 hours on September 12, with a same-day arrival at Abuja Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at 18:15 hours. The flights, which will be tagged to the existing service to Lagos, will be available on Thursdays and Sundays and will be operated using the company’s flagship Airbus A330-800neo aircraft.

The flights to Nigeria’s administrative capital come just one year after Uganda Airlines launched services to Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial hub. The new route is expected to enhance connectivity between Uganda and Nigeria, two of Africa’s key economies. Abuja, a major economic and political center, plays a crucial role in bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

According to Minister Byamukama, the launch of the Abuja route validates the Ugandan government’s decision to restart the national carrier. “Africa is severely disconnected, which makes cooperation and commerce very difficult and expensive. Air transport is the low-hanging fruit as member states move to implement the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA),” he said.

The new flight will reduce travel times, lower costs, and improve accessibility between the two countries, facilitating trade, investment, and economic cooperation. It will also boost Uganda’s tourism sector by increasing the flow of Nigerian visitors.

“We are proud to be living up to our promise to take Nigeria to Uganda and bring Uganda to Nigeria. Abuja is now our 14th point as we embark on our expansion plan,” Uganda Airlines Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Jenifer Bamuturaki, said. “Abuja is our second destination in Nigeria and the fourteenth overall in our network. Its launch underscores our continuing commitment to ease travel across Africa by providing efficient and affordable air services to facilitate business, tourism, and leisure travel,” Bamuturaki added.

According to international studies, Abuja is one of the most underserved markets in Africa. Uganda Airlines’ new service is, therefore, important because it addresses the connectivity gap between the administrative capital of Africa’s most populous nation and East Africa. Through this service, travelers from Nigeria’s central, northern, and northeastern regions can seamlessly connect to our services to Nairobi, Dar es Salaam, Mombasa, Mogadishu, Mumbai, and Dubai, among others.

Uganda Airlines’ expansion into Abuja is a significant milestone in its growth strategy, aimed at positioning the airline as a major player in Africa’s aviation industry. With its modern fleet and commitment to safety and customer service, Uganda Airlines is set to become a leading carrier in the region.

