Airtel Money and Letshego Uganda have partnered to launch LetsGo Pesa, a groundbreaking mobile loan service designed to provide Ugandans with quick and convenient access to funds. This innovative service utilizes the growing credit-scoring system GnuGrid to reduce risks and make borrowing more affordable for individuals with good credit behavior.

LetsGo Pesa is a short-term, automated mobile loan service available exclusively to Airtel Money customers. It aims to assist customers in meeting their urgent financial needs without the complexities traditionally associated with loan acquisition. Whether it’s an emergency medical bill, an unexpected repair, or a temporary cash flow gap, LetsGo Pesa provides an affordable and accessible solution.

“At Letshego, our mission is to improve lives through inclusive financial solutions,” said Giles Aijukwe, CEO of Letshego Uganda. “With LetsGo Pesa, we are leveraging technology to bring financial relief directly to the people, enabling them to access funds quickly, conveniently, and safely, without the need for collateral or lengthy approval processes.”

Japheth Aritho, Managing Director of Airtel Mobile Commerce Uganda Limited, emphasized that “We made a commitment to build and maintain partnerships that increase digital financial access equitably. Letshego Uganda has come at the right time when we are entrenching the culture of good credit behavior that rewards good borrowers based on their credit scores.”

The service offers flexible loan amounts ranging from UGX 20,000 to UGX 700,000, with a convenient repayment period of up to 30 days. Customers can access LetsGo Pesa by dialing the USSD short code *185# on their Airtel line, selecting the LetsGo Pesa option, and following the prompts to apply for a loan.

To be eligible for LetsGo Pesa, customers must meet certain criteria, including active SIM card usage, mobile money activity, and a clean credit history. These criteria ensure that the service is accessible to a wide range of customers while maintaining responsible borrowing and lending practices.

Letshego Uganda is a subsidiary of the Letshego Group, a leading financial services provider in Africa, committed to improving lives through simple, accessible, and inclusive financial solutions. Airtel Money is the dedicated mobile money platform for Airtel Africa, offering mobile money services including payments, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

