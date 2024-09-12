KAMPALA – The Uganda Electoral Commission has responded to a request from the proposed People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) to reserve its name, colors, symbol, and slogan.

In a statement, Secretary Mulekwah Leonard acknowledged receipt of the request filed on August 27, 2024, and provided guidance on the requirements for registration.

He noted that according to the Political Parties and Organizations Act, 2005, the application must include a full description of the identifying symbols, slogans, and colors.

However, the PFF’s submission lacked a detailed description of the symbol and colors, which are white and royal blue, and a phone symbol. The Commission noted that the symbol and colors must be unique and not easily confused with those of other political parties.

Moreover, the name “People’s Front for Freedom” closely resembles the already reserved name “People Power Front,” which could confuse the public. Similarly, the chosen colors are similar to those of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), which could also cause confusion. The Commission emphasized that the PFF must ensure that its name, colors, and symbol do not infringe on the rights of existing political parties.

The Electoral Commission has informed the PFF that it must comply with the relevant provisions governing the registration of political parties and organizations. The PFF has been advised to review its submission and ensure that it meets all the requirements before resubmitting its application.

The PFF was formed on August 27, 2024, by the Forum for the Democratic Change – FDC Katonga faction, with the goal of promoting freedom and equality for all citizens. The party has chosen a phone as its symbol and “Freedom for All and All for Freedom” as its slogan. Royal blue and white are the party’s official colors.

The PFF submitted paperwork to the Electoral Commission to reserve its name and has begun the process of establishing itself as a formal political entity. The party’s leadership aims to create a more inclusive and representative political force and has announced plans to postpone its National Delegates Conference for two months to allow for wider consultation with grassroots structures.

The PFF is committed to transparency and accountability as it prepares for the next general election. The party’s leadership has emphasized its commitment to democratic principles and has pledged to work towards a more equitable and just society.

The formation of the PFF is seen as a significant development in Uganda’s political landscape, with many observers noting that the party’s focus on freedom and equality could resonate with voters. However, the party faces a number of challenges, including the need to establish a strong grassroots presence and to differentiate itself from existing political parties.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

