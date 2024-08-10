KAMPALA, UGANDA – The 5th Business Trendsetters Forum, scheduled for August 29, 2024, at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel, will spotlight Artificial Intelligence (AI) and medical innovations in Uganda. The event, themed “Artificial Intelligence, Your Mind and Your Business,” will bring together CEOs, business leaders, and entrepreneurs to explore the transformative power of AI in various sectors, including medicine.

“We are privileged to have organizations such as the Youth Startup Academy (YSAU), URA, HiPipo, URSB, and the National Planning Authority (NPA) supporting this year’s forum,” said Yvonne Mpanga, Business Development Consultant and Executive Director of Business Trends Galore. “This forum brings together CEOs, business leaders, and entrepreneurs who are driving innovations in different sectors and encourages setting new trends.”

One of the key exhibitors is Neexa AI, an AI-powered sales agent designed to enhance business efficiency by integrating with websites and social media platforms. “We have seen AI impact businesses globally, and in Uganda, we’ve seen companies using Neexa AI report a 25% to 50% increase in sales and efficiency,” said Ethan Bampeire, Team Lead at Neexa AI. “This forum is the perfect platform to discuss and showcase how AI can transform businesses.”

The forum will also feature exhibitors showcasing innovative solutions, including data processing and analysis, as well as drone technologies supporting land surveyors. “AI is here to help us run our businesses more smoothly, faster, and safer,” said a representative from Direct Line Technologies.

Rosemary of Aeroglide technologies, which supports land surveyors with using drone technologies, also emphasized the importance of embracing new technologies. “I can’t wait to interact with fellow exhibitors and explore how we can incorporate AI into our businesses,” she said.

Mpanga also emphasized the importance of embracing new technologies while maintaining core business principles. “Technology should simplify what businesses do, but the foundational message and innovation must come from the businesses themselves. Change is inevitable, and AI is just the latest wave we need to ride on.”

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

