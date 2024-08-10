WAKISO – Inspector General of Police, Abbas Byakagaba accompanied by the Director of Operations, Uganda Police Force has visited the Kampala Capital City Authority – KCCA dumping site in Kiteezi to evaluate the ongoing rescue efforts.

On Saturday morning, several feared dead after garbage from a section of the KCCA landfill in Kiteezi collapsed under its weight and buried houses, people and livestock.

City authorities say the landfill collapsed after a structural failure in waste mass. So far according to KCCA, 14 survivors have been rescued while 8 bodies of 6 adults and 2 children have been retrieved.

The landfill, located in Wakiso district is a collection for refuse from all the five divisions of Kampala. Although it was originally designed for smaller volumes of waste, it is said to collect up to 2000 tons of garbage every day.

