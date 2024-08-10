At least 1,300 youth in Mityana District have benefited from the Parish Development Model (PDM) program since its launch, according to Lands Minister Judith Nabakooba.

She made the revelation during the Youth Day celebrations held on August 10 at Bukalammuli Catholic Parish in Kikandwa Sub-county, Mityana District.

Speaking at the event, which began with Mass led by Rev Fr Simeo Ssewankambo Kafeero, Minister Nabakooba expressed concern that only a fraction of the youth had accessed the funds available through the PDM.

“I asked the Chief Administrative Officer about the updates on the program, and I was shocked to learn that only that number has benefited, yet this program is yours,” she said.

She urged more young people to take advantage of the program to alleviate poverty within their communities. Nabakooba also encouraged potential beneficiaries to report any obstacles encountered during the application process, emphasizing the critical role that government programs like PDM play in improving the livelihoods of young people.

“Take full advantage of the opportunities provided by the government. These programs are designed to help you build sustainable and prosperous lives,” she stressed.

The minister also underscored the importance of sports as a vital tool for personal development. She called on the youth to engage in sports, saying it is a center of discipline. According to her, sports promote physical health and instill essential values such as teamwork, perseverance, and self-discipline, which are crucial for success in all aspects of life.

She issued a strong warning against the dangers of drug abuse, urging the youth to stay clear of substances that could destroy their lives, saying drugs derail their potential and negatively impact their future.

At the same event, Minister Nabakooba announced her intention to run for the Mityana District Woman Member of Parliament seat in 2026. She appealed to the people to support her candidacy, emphasizing the need for action-oriented leadership.

Rev Fr Kafeero echoed the minister’s message, urging the youth to avoid bad practices and focus on socializing for development. He gifted Minister Nabakooba with a holy Bible in recognition of her contributions to the church.

Following the Mass, youth organized football and netball matches between Kabongezo and Namuddu Sub-parishes. Ronald Sserugo, the youth chairperson in Bukalammuli Catholic Parish and youth coordinator for Kiyinda-Mityana Diocese, presented a report to the congregation, expressing gratitude to the youth for their active participation in church activities.

Sserugo shared the youth’s plans to venture into various economic programs, with a particular focus on expanding dairy farming. “We plan to buy five more cows, each estimated to cost Shs 800,000, and hope to give each Sub-Parish one cow when the project grows,” he announced.

In response, Minister Nabakooba pledged to lobby for support from the Ministry of Agriculture and personally committed Shs 1 million towards the project.

