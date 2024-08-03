KAMPALA —The Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities has entered into a groundbreaking partnership with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) to bolster conservation efforts and mitigate wildlife conflicts in Uganda.

Signed at the ministry’s headquarters in Kampala, the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) fosters collaboration in policy development, conservation education, research, and capacity building.

“Today marks a significant milestone in our collective efforts to conserve Uganda’s wildlife and promote sustainable tourism development,” said Doreen Katusiime, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry.

The partnership represents a shared commitment to conservation and sustainable development, crucial for Uganda’s economic growth and environmental sustainability. “This relationship represents our common commitment to wildlife conservation and the development of the tourism industry, both of which are critical to our country’s economic growth and sustainability,” Katusiime added.

WWF has been a valuable partner in Uganda’s conservation efforts, providing assistance in various initiatives such as conservation and community livelihood enterprises, climate change mitigation, and biodiversity research. “I wish to commend WWF’s role in providing assistance for several conservation and development activities in Uganda… These efforts have greatly contributed to conservation of Uganda’s wildlife resources and the improvement of local lives, leaving a lasting influence in communities,” Katusiime said.

The MOU aims to address pressing conservation concerns, such as habitat loss, human-wildlife conflicts, and illegal activities in protected areas. “The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife, and Antiquities and the World-Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) represents a significant commitment to preserving our nation’s natural heritage and promoting sustainable development,” Katusiime emphasized.

WWF Country Director Ivan Ahimbisibwe welcomed the formalization of the partnership, building on past collaborations. “This MOU marks a significant step forward in our joint efforts to protect Uganda’s natural heritage,” he said.

Prasanna De Silva, Executive Director of WWF Country Offices, highlighted the importance of balancing human needs with environmental protection. “We must work together to balance human needs with environmental protection… This partnership is a crucial step towards achieving that balance,” De Silva said.

The partnership is expected to significantly enhance conservation outcomes in Uganda, promoting a harmonious coexistence between people and nature.

