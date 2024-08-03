In a predominantly male industry, Mrs. Irene Kego Oloya, the CEO of PadrePio Insurance Brokers, is one of the women shattering glass ceilings and aiming to set new standards for leadership in insurance brokerage.

Oloya is among several other senior executives who have championed the importance of continuous professional development through programs such as the CEO Apprenticeship Program. The program is run by the CEO Summit Uganda, a think-tank that aims to develop well-rounded selfless leaders who positively impact society, through industry-focused executive education, research and incubation.

In a recent interview, Oloya shared her journey, experiences, and the transformative impact of the CEO Apprenticeship Program on her leadership approach and the strategic direction of PadrePio Insurance Brokers.

Qn 1. Tell us about yourself and what you do at Padre Pio Insurance Brokers.

I am Irene Kego Oloya, the CEO of PadrePio Insurance Brokers, an indigenous, women-founded, and led firm in Uganda. Since our establishment in November 2005, we have ascended to the top tier of insurance brokerage firms in Uganda, excelling in a predominantly male-dominated industry. My core responsibilities encompass steering our strategic direction, ensuring operational excellence, and championing our mission to tackle the most significant risk management challenges faced by Africa’s economically active populations. We are fervently committed to pioneering pro-poor insurance solutions across education, health, and business continuity sectors.

Qn 2. What motivated you to apply for the CEO Apprenticeship Program?

My motivation to apply for the CEO Apprenticeship Program stemmed from a deep desire to fast-track my leadership development and expand my professional network. The program’s emphasis on one-on-one mentorship and coaching from Tier 1 CEOs, alongside access to leading business schools and thought leaders, was particularly enticing. In an industry fraught with challenges, continuous learning and self-improvement are vital to navigate the complexities effectively.

Qn 3. What were the key skills and knowledge areas you gained from the program?

The Program profoundly enhanced my self-awareness through ongoing leadership assessments and honed my decision-making and performance improvement techniques. I gained mastery in strategy, business acumen, conflict resolution, corporate governance, and ethical standards. The program also underscored the importance of personal branding and executive communication, which are crucial for inspiring and leading teams. Moreover, it illuminated the need for innovative insurance solutions tailored to our target market, particularly pro-poor solutions in education, health, and business continuity.

Qn 4. Can you share specific examples of training sessions, workshops, or projects that were particularly impactful?

One transformative workshop focused on ‘Conflict Resolution,’ equipping me with practical tools and strategies to manage team disagreements, which significantly improved team dynamics and collaboration. Another pivotal experience was a six-month engagement in a CEO Roundtable Initiative, where I collaborated with fellow executives to devise innovative solutions to high-impact socio-economic challenges. These experiences were instrumental in refining my strategic thinking and leadership skills.

Qn 5. How have you been able to apply the skills and knowledge gained from the program in your current role?

The skills and knowledge acquired from the program have been instrumental in advancing PadrePio’s strategic initiatives. Enhanced decision-making skills have led to more informed and balanced choices, resulting in better outcomes for the company. Improved executive communication has fostered stronger internal and external relationships. Insights into corporate governance and ethical standards have fortified our organizational culture, ensuring integrity and accountability. Additionally, the expanded network has paved the way for collaborations and partnerships that further our mission.

Qn 6. How has the program helped you in building your professional network?

The program significantly broadened my professional network, offering access to a diverse group of leaders from various sectors. One-on-one mentorship and participation in CEO-sponsored learning events facilitated meaningful connections with peers and mentors. These relationships have been invaluable for idea exchange, gaining different perspectives, and exploring collaborative opportunities.

Qn 7. Looking back, what do you think were the most valuable aspects of the CEO Apprenticeship Program?

The program’s emphasis on applying theoretical knowledge to real-world challenges was immensely valuable, enhancing operational efficiency and strategic initiatives at PadrePio. Personalized coaching and mentoring sessions provided crucial guidance, helping me overcome challenges and refine my leadership style. The diverse cohort created a stimulating learning environment, enriching my approach to leadership and business challenges. The program’s focus on leveraging skills for societal impact reinforced the importance of using PadrePio’s platform for social good, aligning perfectly with our mission to innovate pro-poor insurance solutions and build financial resilience in underserved communities.

Qn 8. How has the program influenced your career aspirations and goals for the future?

My goal is to continue growing PadrePio, expanding our reach, and developing innovative insurance solutions to build financial resilience for more individuals and businesses. The program has equipped me with the skills to lead the company towards new heights of success. I am committed to fostering a legacy of mentorship, particularly supporting young professionals and women in pursuing leadership in the insurance industry. The program has inspired me to invest in the next generation of leaders, promoting a culture of empowerment and growth. I will also advocate for responsible and ethical business practices, contributing to a more equitable and sustainable future.

Qn. 9 What advice would you give to future participants of the CEO Apprenticeship Program?

Embrace the learning journey fully and remain open to new perspectives. Engage actively in workshops, seek feedback, and apply the knowledge gained to real-world challenges. Building relationships with peers and mentors is crucial, so leverage networking opportunities. Lastly, commit to continuous personal and professional development, as it is essential for sustained leadership success.

Qn. 10 Do you have any additional comments or thoughts about your experience with the CEO Apprenticeship Program?

Participating in the CEO Apprenticeship Program has been a transformative experience, enhancing my leadership capabilities and underscoring the importance of continuous education. I am grateful for the opportunity to learn from esteemed mentors and peers, and I am confident that the skills and insights gained will have a lasting impact on my career and PadrePio Insurance Brokers. The program exemplifies the power of strategic mentorship and capacity building in shaping the future of business leadership in Africa.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

