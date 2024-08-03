KAMPALA, UGANDA – Former Resident City Commissioner (RCC) Anderson Herbert Burora has called on President Yoweri Museveni to take action against Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among and other officials implicated in corruption, following his release from 22 days in detention.

Among is facing multiple corruption allegations, including a UGX 1.7 billion service award shared amongst parliamentary commissioners, which has sparked widespread outrage and calls for her resignation. Additionally, she is facing tough sanctions from the UK and US governments for allegedly stealing iron sheets meant for the poor Karimajong community. Reports have also surfaced of her owning houses in the United Kingdom, further casting a shadow over her leadership and raising concerns about the integrity of the parliament.

At a press conference, Burora commended the peaceful nature of the recent protests, which began on July 23rd, and accused some leaders and security personnel of attempting to discredit the movement. He emphasized the need for accountability and transparency in government, saying “the continued denial and total disregard of matters concerning leaders involved in corruption is unacceptable to Ugandans anymore.”

Burora criticized the government’s response to the protests, including the deployment of security forces and allegations of intimidation. He also highlighted the achievements of the protests, including the determination of Ugandans to protect their country’s interests despite intimidation.

“The President is on trial to choose whose image he wants to go down with, protecting parliament or Anita Annet Among,” Burora said. “By choosing Among over parliament, it is a total reversal of the progress from the past, as corruption and the corrupt pose an existential threat to the certainty of this country’s future.”

Burora also addressed allegations of foreign funding behind the protests, denying any external involvement and emphasizing the patriotic nature of the movement. “The fight against corruption has no political, tribal, or religious shade,” he stressed. “It is a patriotic duty for every Ugandan as engraved in the constitution.”

The former RCC announced a temporary pause in protests to regroup and address allegations of foreign funding, but vowed to continue the fight against corruption. His statement has sparked renewed debate on the need for accountability in government and the role of the presidency in addressing corruption.

