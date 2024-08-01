KAMPALA – The Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) has announced that UGX 88.7 billion has been paid to census personnel, with 98.7% of enumerators receiving their payments via the E-Cash platform. However, some individuals have yet to receive their payments due to various reasons.

According to Chris Mukiza, Executive Director of UBOS, “The census 2024 had 115,846 Enumerators. A total of 114,327 have so far been paid all their entitlement. Whereas 1,519 are not yet paid.” He noted that 98.7% of enumerators have been paid via the E-Cash platform, with the remaining balance pending.

Mukiza also reported that out of the 112,970 field guides who participated in the census enumeration, “109,730 (97.1%) have been paid, while 3,240 have not yet received payment due to mismatch.” He added that out of 14,643 Enumeration Supervisors, “13,272 have been paid. However, 1,371 have not yet received payment due to pending corrections to their details.”

Regarding Sub-county supervisors, Mukiza stated, “This category had 4,713 participants. A total of 4,686 have been paid and only 120 are yet to be paid.” He also noted that 99.4% of Sub-county supervisors have received their payments.

On Local Government officials, Mukiza said, “Out of the 1,635 Local government officials involved in the census, 912 have been paid and 663 are yet to be paid this month.” He added that all service providers for Census 2024 have been paid, except those whose account numbers were submitted incorrectly. “These have been requested to re-submit the correct account details.”

Regarding the retrieval of tablets and power banks used in the census, Mukiza reported, “The Bureau deployed 122,026 tablets during Census enumeration. So far, 121,197 (99.3%) tablets have been retrieved from the Districts/Cities, whereas 829 are yet to be retrieved. 119,418 power banks were sent into the field and 107,685 (90.2%) have been retrieved so far. 11,733 are yet to be retrieved.”

The Bureau assured the public, particularly those yet to receive payment, that all efforts are being made to ensure timely payment. Mukiza also stated that UBOS is currently processing and analyzing raw census data to the village level. “Final results will be disseminated at the end of September 2024.”

