The President of Gabon, H.E Brice Oligui Nguema has today arrived in Uganda for a three- day private visit.

The visiting Gabonese President is accompanied by the First Lady of Gabon, Mrs. Zita Oligui Nguema and a high-level delegation comprising the Deputy Prime Minister and Cabinet Ministers.

President Nguema, whose plane touched Entebbe International Airport runway this afternoon at 1pm, was received by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gen. Jeje Odongo.

Others who received the visiting Gabonese President included the Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Hon. Jacob Oboth-Oboth, the Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Hon. Judith Nabakooba, the Deputy Chief of Defence Forces, Lt. Gen. Sam Okiding, among other senior government officials.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

