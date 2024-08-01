KAMPALA – The Personal Data Protection Office (PDPO) has commenced an investigation into an alleged data breach at Next Media Services involving the unauthorized disclosure of sensitive employee personal data including names, salaries and Tax Identification Numbers (TINs).

Social media has lately been a wash of Next Media (NBS TV, Sanyuka TV, Salaam TV, NBS Sport, and Next Radio) employees’ salaries ranging from the top most to the lowest.

“PDPO is deeply concerned about such incidents and their potential impact on the affected individuals as they contravene Section 35 of the Data Protection and Privacy Act, Cap. 97. In collaboration with key enforcement stakeholders, we have commenced investigations into this matter,” said Management in a statement.

“PDPO remains committed to ensuring that all organizations and persons collecting and processing personal data of Ugandans and people living in Uganda adhere to the highest standards of data protection and privacy of the individuals from whom it is collected.”

