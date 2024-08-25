KAMPALA —Kasese truly knows how to turn up, and last night was no exception as the Tusker Lite Neon Street Rave lit the town. The party was the perfect cherry on top of a hugely successful third edition of the Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon that had happened earlier in the day.

After over 3,600 runners testing their limits while soaking in Kasese’s natural beauty at the foot of the majestic Rwenzori Mountain Ranges, the action didn’t stop. Instead, it was turned up a notch higher as Stanely Street the marathon’s finish point turned into a hub of entertainment that had the entire town buzzing.

The queue at the entrance snaked down the street, with eager fans impatiently waiting to get in. Many had come with one main goal – to see the star of the night, Vinka. However, as the night unfolded, it became clear that the local community truly appreciated their local artistes and they literally stole the show.

Heli Baibe, with her incredible vocal talent, took control of the stage, leaving the crowd in awe. Her voice, perfectly tuned, commanded attention and had the audience applauding.

Another standout performer was Good Hope, a proud local talent from Kasese. He delivered a performance that had the crowd cheering and dancing along, making the night even more special for his hometown.

Aine Dash, Saint Trevor kept the energy high throughout the night. DJ Assasin and DJ Shidy both understood the assignment, delivering back-to-back bangers as Dance Mamweta entertained the crowd with her exciting dance routines.

And then came Vinka. She received a hero’s welcome with fans cheering her on before she even performed, and she didn’t disappoint. Her energetic performance was the perfect climax of an already incredible night.

When she dropped All Over You, the crowd erupted in cheers that echoed down the street. Vinka brought the fire, and Kasese was all in! She also performed other hits like Chips Ne Ketchup, Thank God and One Touch, which left the crowd dancing and chanting for more.

Speaking about the significance of bringing the Neon Rave to Kasese, Patience Aguti, Project Manager, UBL, said it was a way of connecting with the brand’s consumers and the local community.

“The Kasese edition of the Tusker Lite Neon Rave was a platform of celebrating all the runners who tested and challenged themselves during the marathon. It was our chance to share in their excitement, and leave a lasting impact on the town that has hosted us so warmly,” said Aguti.

As one local partygoer put it, “This is exactly what Kasese needed—a special night to remember!”

As the Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon continues to grow, so too does the Neon Rave, becoming a must-attend event that celebrates both the runners and the Kasese community.

Plans are already underway for an even more epic edition next year, promising bigger performances, more exciting experiences, and another unforgettable night in Kasese.

