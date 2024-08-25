Mukono, Uganda – The Rotary Club of Mukono-Namilyango made its mark in the fight against cancer by participating in the annual Rotary Cancer Run, its first since being chartered earlier this year. The event was followed by a community clean-up around Seeta town in Mukono district, highlighting the club’s commitment to environmental stewardship.

Club President, Rotarian Mable Claire Nankya, emphasized the importance of cancer awareness, saying, “Every Ugandan should engage in activities that enhance cancer visibility. Our collective efforts can make a significant difference in the fight against this disease.”

Nankya also stressed the need for environmental action, urging everyone to contribute to restoration and offset the impacts of climate change. Past Assistant Governor, Rotarian Henry Luzinda, echoed this call, saying, “Our environment is our responsibility. By cleaning and restoring our communities, we contribute to a healthier planet.”

The Rotary Club of Mukono-Namilyango remains dedicated to its mission of community service, with a focus on cancer awareness and environmental sustainability.

About the Rotary Club of Mukono-Namilyango:

The club was officially chartered in April with over 20 registered members. Prior to its charter, the club conducted community projects focused on environmental restoration and uplifting the boy child. Fellowships are held at Hasteh Royale Hotel, Kirowoza-Namilyango in Mukono District.

