The Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) has confirmed the re-arrest of MP Paul Akamba, citing concerns for his safety.

Akamba, who represents Busiki County in Namutumba, was re-arrested after being granted bail due to alleged threats against him the security agents stated.

He filed a human rights violation application against the Attorney General at the Ant-Corruption Court claiming he was abducted from court premises on June 14, 2024, held incommunicado for seven days, and subjected to torture. He seeks dismissal of the trials, damages, and condemnation of the Attorney General for infringing on his rights.

In response, the Attorney General submitted an affidavit from Major Paul Ajjala Mukungu, stating that Akamba’s re-arrest was necessary to protect him from harm.

Mukungu claimed that he got intelligence that Akamba’s release could lead to public unrest and riots.

The UPDF maintained that Akamba was taken to a secure facility and treated respectfully, denying allegations of torture.

At today’s hearing before Justice Lawrence Gidudu, Akamba’s counsel sought to have certain affidavit attestants cross-examined.

Mr. Jude Byamukama contended that the eight individuals who swore the affidavits should be summoned to court to clarify specific statements. The prosecution, led by Mr. Geoffrey Madette, objected to this request.

Justice Gidudu concurred, reasoning that the need for cross-examination had not been demonstrated.

“The court must first determine the matters for rejoinder and assess the necessity for cross-examining the deponents,” he held adjourning until September 18, 2024 for the hearing of the his application.

He is facing charges of soliciting an undue advantage from UHRC’s chairperson, Mariam Wangadya, in exchange for influencing the Budget Committee’s decision to increase the commission’s budget and others charges stealing cooperative funds.

