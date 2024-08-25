Tabula Lujja, the prime suspect in the murder of Ndiga Clan head Lwomwa Bbosa Kakeedo, has made a shocking confession before a magistrate, revealing three key motives behind the killing.

According to a confidential source, Tabula’s reasons for choreographing the murder were; retribution for his father’s murder by Bbosa and his family in 1989, dispute over the sale of Ndiga clan land in Mbale, Mpigi, which forced his ancestors to relocate, pursuit of ownership of the Namulonge land, which Bbosa was allegedly obstructing.

Tabula’s confession, which lasted four hours and 58 minutes before Buganda Road Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayiizi, also exonerated four of the five suspects charged in connection with the murder, implicating only his nephew, Noah Lujja.

He clarified that Milly Naluwenda, a Buganda Kingdom Tradition Court clerk, was innocent and only informed him of Bbosa’s death.

Other suspects; Harriet Nakiguli, 40, Joseph Nakabale, 47 and Ezra Mayanja, 44.

Tabula also explained that the 17 skulls found in his shrine were used for ancestral spirits, not obtained through human sacrifice. He is set to appear in court on Monday for the reading of charges, with investigations in the matter reportedly complete.

The prosecution asserts that on February 25, 2024, at Kikandwa-Lungujja village in Rubaga Division, Kampala District, the accused individuals, together with others who remain at large, deliberately and unlawfully brought about the death of Eng. Daniel Kakeedo Bbosa, with premeditated malice.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

