KAMPALA – Uganda’s Parliament is set to make history by holding its plenary sittings regionally, starting with Kaunda Grounds in Gulu City from August 28th to 30th, 2024. This groundbreaking move aims to bring Parliament closer to the people, focusing on issues peculiar to each region.

According to Chris Obore, Director of Communication and Public Affairs, this initiative aligns with Parliament’s vision of a people-centered Parliament and the Inter-Parliamentary Union’s values of openness and transparency.

“The decision is rooted in Article 95(2) of the Constitution, which empowers the Speaker to determine the place and time of Parliament’s sittings. By holding sittings in the regions, Parliament seeks to enhance its oversight, legislative, and appropriation functions,” he said in a statement.

According to him, the timing coincides with the commencement of the budget process for the Financial Year 2025/2026, allowing Members of Parliament to assess the impact of programs implemented in the regions and legislate with firsthand experience.

While some may raise concerns about the costs associated with regional sittings, Obore says Parliament has budgeted for these activities and will ensure sparing use of resources.

“The ultimate measure of success will be the extent to which resolutions passed during these sittings are implemented.”

House argues that the innovative approach marks a departure from the traditional practice of holding sittings solely in Kampala, with Committees sent to the countryside to assess the state of affairs. By bringing Parliament directly to the citizens, Uganda’s leaders hope to foster higher engagement and a better understanding of the roles of Members of Parliament.

The people of Gulu are encouraged to engage with Committees and their representatives, watching as their concerns are addressed and solutions are provided. As an agency of government, Parliament remains committed to accountability and value for money, with expenditures audited by the Auditor General and the Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities, and State Enterprises.

