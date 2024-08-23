Butebo, Uganda – President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has called on residents of Butebo District to fully utilize their land to achieve greater economic prosperity. He made this remark during a thanksgiving ceremony for Hon. Dr. Monica Musenero, Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, held at Petete Primary School in Butebo District.

President Museveni emphasized the importance of sustainable land use, citing the misuse and underutilization of fertile land in the area. He encouraged residents to adopt more profitable farming methods, such as irrigation and fertilizer use, and to diversify their agricultural activities. He shared successful examples from Pallisa District, where fish farming at the edges of swamps has proven to be far more lucrative than rice farming.

The President also stressed the need for families to manage their land collectively, rather than dividing it after the death of the family head. He advised families to form family companies to manage their land, work together, and share profits.

“If the head of the family passes away, don’t fragment their property. Instead, form a family company, work together, and share profits. This way, you can grow wealthier and eventually buy your own property,” he advised.

During his visit, President Museveni inaugurated Lukonge Cotton Company Limited, a cassava starch production facility that will reduce Uganda’s reliance on imported starch. He noted that local production of cassava starch will not only reduce import costs but also strengthen Uganda’s pharmaceutical sector, fostering economic growth and sustainability.

The President also visited a stock farm learning center, where local farmers demonstrated their use of small portions of land for various agricultural activities. He observed cattle kept for demonstration purposes and was briefed on how cow dung is used to produce biogas for domestic use.

Vice President Jessica Alupo and Minister Musenero expressed their gratitude to the residents of Butebo for their support and highlighted the government’s commitment to advancing the development of the nation.

The event was attended by distinguished Members of Parliament, religious leaders, and cultural leaders. President Museveni also launched the Bukedi Sub-Region Accelerated Wealth Creation Program, a comprehensive initiative aimed at uplifting the socio-economic status of the people in the Bukedi region. The program will focus on key areas such as agriculture, industrialization, infrastructure development, and human capital enhancement.

