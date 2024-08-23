KAMPALA, UGANDA – Over 1,000 pastors from across East Africa are set to convene in Kampala for the highly-anticipated East Africa Fire and Anointing Pastors’ Conference, taking place on September 16-17 at Nsambya Sharing Hall.

“We believe Dr. Corral’s presence will not only bless our nation but also inspire a new wave of unity among our pastors,” said Earnest Benjamin Kivumbi, president of Heal the Planet Global Organisation and host of the conference.

“Dr. Corral’s return is a blessing to our country and a demonstration of God’s work progressing in Uganda,” added Bishop Thomson Enock Byamugisha.

“Let’s unite and showcase our unity. When we come together, we can achieve great things,” urged Pastor Irene Manjeri. “We hope Dr. Corral can visit Kiteezi landfill and give back to the victims of the tragedy. We hope she returns and makes another humanitarian donation.”

Dr. Michelle Corral is a renowned American philanthropist, pastor, and founder of Breath of the Spirit International Ministries. She has dedicated her life to serving humanity and spreading the message of love, hope, and unity.

With a strong educational background in theology, Dr. Corral has earned a Doctorate in Divinity, a Master’s in Theology, and a Bachelor’s in Ministry. Her ministry experience spans over two decades, during which she has served as a senior pastor in various churches in the United States and founded Breath of the Spirit International Ministries in 2005.

Dr. Corral’s philanthropic work has taken her to various parts of the world, including Uganda, where she made a significant impact during her visit in 2023. She donated $300,000 worth of relief items to Ugandan refugees, providing much-needed aid to those affected by conflict and displacement. Her generosity and compassion have earned her recognition globally, including the Humanitarian Award in 2020 and a spot among the Top 100 Philanthropists in the World in 2019.

As a prolific author, Dr. Corral has written “The Breath of the Spirit” (2015) and contributes to various Christian publications. She is also a sought-after speaker, delivering keynote addresses at international conferences and events, as well as guest speaking at churches and ministries worldwide.

Dr. Corral is set to return to the country for the East Africa Fire and Anointing Pastors’ Conference, where she will join over 1,000 pastors from across East Africa. Her presence is expected to inspire a new wave of unity among pastors and bless the nation.

Dr. Corral is married with two children and resides in the United States. Her life’s work is a shining example of dedication, compassion, and service to humanity.

The conference marks a significant moment of unity among born-again pastors in Uganda, with attendees expected from as far as South Africa, Kenya, Burundi, Nigeria, Tanzania, and South Sudan.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

