Leader of Opposition, Joel Ssenyoni has revealed plans to drag the Government and Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) to court, if the bereaved families that lost loved ones in Kiteezi Landfill aren’t immediately and adequately compensated, due to the negligence occasioned by the two Authorities.

The devastating tragedy struck on August 10, when the landfill suffered a structural failure in waste mass and covered up to 44 homes. In the aftermath, 35 bodies were retrieved from the waste blocks and 18 persons were rescued with injuries. However, police records show that up to 28 people remain missing, and hope is fading among their relatives.

Speaking to the media at parliament, Leader of Opposition and Nakawa West MP Joel Ssenyonyi condemned the incident as “negligence of the highest order.” He noted that KCCA officials were aware of the potential risks but failed to take preventive measures.

Ssenyonyi demanded that the government promptly restore the livelihoods of those affected and compensate them for their losses. He warned that if the government fails to act, the opposition will join the affected individuals in taking legal action.

The opposition leader also expressed dismay that no one has been held accountable for the incident, which claimed multiple lives and resulted in significant property damage. He called on the government to present a clear plan to address the garbage crisis, as residents are currently struggling with waste management in their homes.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango fears that more bodies may be trapped in the saturated area, but rescue operations have been impeded by heavy rainfall and flooding over the last five days.

Meanwhile, an outpouring of support continues as concerned Ugandans deliver essential aid, including food, bedding, and other necessities, to the over 300 affected individuals taking refuge in temporary tents at the Kiteezi Church of Uganda Primary School playground.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

