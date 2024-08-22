KAMPALA — Evelyn Anite, the State Minister for Finance in charge of Investments, has promised to support Ranchers Finest in acquiring international Halal Certification, which will enable the company to tap into worldwide market opportunities.

During her visit to the company’s world-class meat processing plant in Kawempe, Kampala District, Minister Anite commended the proprietors and management of Ranchers Finest.

“According to what I have witnessed here, there is no doubt that this factory is going to increase our exports as a country,” she said.

The minister noted that the plant’s products have the potential to increase Uganda’s exports, fulfilling President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s call to promote value addition on agricultural products. “We all remember four years back when President Museveni visited Britain, Prime Minister Boris offered a table for Ugandan beef, but up to now, we failed to fulfill that demand,” Minister Anite added.

Minister Anite also pointed out that the demand for Ugandan meat products worldwide creates a ready market for farmers, protecting them from unscrupulous businessmen. “With such an establishment in our country, we can confidently say that Agriculture is the backbone of this country,” she said.

Minister Anite promised to work with the Muslim leadership in the country to acquire the international Halal Certification. “I promise you that we are going to work with the Muslim leadership in this country for Ranchers to acquire the international Halal Certification, which will enable it to tap into worldwide market opportunities,” she said.

Collins Nyanja, the Chief Executive Officer of Rancher’s Finest, reported that the company’s investment is valued at 185 billion shillings, with a daily output of between 10 to 15 tonnes and paid 1.6 billion shillings in taxes last year. He thanked the minister for visiting and promised to increase productivity once the challenges are solved.

