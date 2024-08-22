CEO Summit Uganda, a think-tank aimed at developing well-rounded selfless leaders, has launched the Lean Forward Modular Program, an initiative purposed to transform the leadership landscape by empowering women to rise to the top of their industries and sectors.

While launching the new program at the think-tank’s offices in Kampala, Stephen Mukasa, the Country Lead, CEO Summit Uganda, expressed his dedication to providing a platform for women leaders to excel, especially in areas traditionally seen as male domains.

“It is with immense pride that I welcome you today to the launch of the Lean Forward Modular Program, a comprehensive and diverse leadership program aimed to equip female leaders with the tools and confidence to tap into their potential and succeed as leaders within their organizations,” Mukasa said.

“Leadership begins with self-awareness, and this program is more than just a course, it is a movement about changing the narrative, breaking down barriers, and building a future where women are leaders who drive change, inspire innovation, and create lasting impact,” he added.

The Lean Forward Modular Program is a six-month journey consisting of six tailored modules that will focus on three key areas: nurturing a diverse and inclusive leadership landscape, examining identities as leaders, and recognizing leadership potential and creating personal development plans.

According to Mukasa, “By offering mentorship, training, and opportunities for professional growth, the Lean Forward Modular Program is designed with a clear and focused mission to empower women with the tools, perspectives, and confidence needed to excel. This is also done through participants recognizing their unique strengths and exploring their identities as leaders.”

The inaugural cohort is expected to enroll 30 women leaders, and the program will kick off on August 23, 2024, with a series of workshops, mentorship sessions, and interactive modules designed to provide practical insights and strategies for leadership excellence.

