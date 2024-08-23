KAMPALA, UGANDA – The Ugandan government in partnership with World Vision has launched a new initiative, the “ENOUGH” campaign, aimed at ending child hunger and malnutrition. The campaign was unveiled on August 21 at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel, with the goal of mobilizing communities, partners, and stakeholders to impact over 5 million people across Uganda.

“The right to food is a fundamental human right guaranteed under the 1995 constitution of Uganda,” said Rukia Nakadama, 3rd Deputy Prime Minister and Minister, during the launch. “As the government, we continue to encourage people to grow and store adequate food, establish national food reserves; promote proper nutrition through mass education and other appropriate means in order to build a healthy State.”

Nakadama emphasized the government’s commitment to addressing malnutrition, citing the need for modernized agriculture and improved service delivery. “We have to modernize agriculture to be able to produce more for consumption and a wider market beyond our borders,” she said.

The “ENOUGH” campaign seeks to address the root causes of hunger and malnutrition, including poor agricultural practices, inadequate nutrition education, and limited access to healthcare services. The government has pledged to strengthen multi-sectoral collaboration, close policy gaps, and increase budget allocation to the agricultural sector to support the campaign.

“We commit to supporting the ENOUGH Campaign, particularly in the creation of awareness and provision of nutrition education so that we can change the behavior and harmful feeding practices so that our children are healthy and able to thrive,” Nakadama added.

Speaking at the launch, Jeremiah Nyagah, National Director of World Vision Uganda, emphasized the organization’s commitment to improving the well-being of vulnerable children in Uganda. “Every child deserves the right food they need to develop a healthy body and mind,” Nyagah said. “Our launch of the ENOUGH Campaign is very timely because it comes at a period when food security on the African Continent and beyond is under threat.”

Nyagah highlighted the impact of poverty and hunger on violence against children, citing World Vision Uganda’s previous campaigns and programs that have shown significant reductions in child marriages, violence against children in schools, and child sacrifice.

The “ENOUGH” campaign seeks to address the root causes of hunger and malnutrition, including inadequate food storage, climate change, and conflict.

World Vision Uganda has committed approximately USD 75,000,000 for the next two years to support the campaign, which will be implemented through various programs and services.

Jacqueline K. Opondo, Board Chairperson of World Vision Uganda, emphasized the importance of integrated approaches in addressing hunger and malnutrition. “Building secure livelihoods and improving nutrition requires multi-sectoral and integrated approaches,” Opondo said. “By working in collaboration with government and partners, we have promoted climate-smart agriculture practices, supported cash and food assistance programs, invested in mindset change, and strengthened community structures.”

The “ENOUGH” campaign seeks to accelerate efforts towards ending hunger and malnutrition, aligning with the Sustainable Development Goals, Africa Agenda 2063, and Uganda’s National Development Plan III and Vision 2040.

World Vision Uganda has committed to scaling up its work through its new strategy, aiming to drive lasting impact and achieve Zero Hunger in Uganda.

