The World Breastfeeding Day celebration at Kalagala Health Center IV in Luwero district highlighted the importance of breastfeeding and support for mothers. The event, marked by several speeches, underscored the need for unity in supporting health initiatives, while also addressing the challenges posed by political divisions.

Seif Katabaazi, the Deputy Resident District Commissioner (RDC) of Luwero, took the opportunity to caution against what he described as blackmail by opposition politicians.

“Some opposition politicians continue to blackmail the government, which hampers development,” he warned while addressing the gathered mothers. His remarks were a call for unity in moving the country forward, especially in health-related matters.

Representing the government, Kansiime Harriet from the State House commended the government’s efforts in supporting mothers and the youth in the region.

“The government has done tremendous work in supporting mothers and young people in Luwero,” Kansiime stated, emphasizing the importance of continued support for these initiatives.Health professionals at the event also highlighted the critical role of breastfeeding.

Dr. Wilson Mukasa, the head of Kalagala Health Center IV, stressed the health benefits, while Annet Namukwaya, in charge of maternal health at the center, encouraged mothers to breastfeed.

“Breastfeeding helps children overcome problems like diseases,” Namukwaya said, stressing its role in child health.Community leaders also contributed to the day’s success. Elizabeth Salabwa, a youth leader and contesting NRM chairperson for Bwamunanika, donated a five-star bathroom facility to the health center.

“This is a small contribution towards improving the health and hygiene standards at Kalagala Health Center IV,” Salabwa said, showcasing her commitment to the community.

The event emphasized both the importance of breastfeeding and the need for collaboration among political and community leaders to support health initiatives in Luwero.

