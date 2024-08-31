It was deadline day Friday in the summer transfer window for Europe’s five big domestic leagues.

The English Premier League again leads overall spending — about $2.4 billion and counting — and once again Chelsea is first in line with an outlay of $290 million.

Among the big names in European soccer that could be changing jerseys were Ivan Toney (Brentford), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Jadon Sancho (Manchester United) and Victor Osimhen (Napoli).

But England’s top tier remains the most lucrative, even if its spending is down slightly from a year ago.

More evidence of the Premier League’s draw: Teams in the second-division Championship have spent more than 200 million euros ($221 million) to strengthen their squads. That’s the seventh-highest expenditure among leagues worldwide.

United bolsters midfield, Palace gets Nketiah

United signed Uruguay defensive midfielder Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain for an initial 50 million euros ($55.7 million). It takes the club’s summer spending on new players to around $240 million. United had earlier signed striker Joshua Zirkzee, center backs Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt, and full back Noussair Mazraoui. The 23-year-old Ugarte looks set to be the long-term replacement for Casemiro.

Crystal Palace had a busy Friday spending that Michael Olize money. The club added striker Eddie Nketiah from Arsenal for a fee reported to be $39 million. Nketiah is in search of playing time and grew up in south London. Arsenal might be clearing some space for a late signing. Earlier, Palace signed center back Maxence Lacroix from Wolfsburg for a reported fee of 21 million euros ($23 million). The move reunites the 24-year-old French player with Palace manager Oliver Glasner, who coached the German club for two seasons.

Napoli lands McTominay, Gilmour

Italy is back over the $1 billion mark again in overall spending — the second highest in Europe.

A pair of Scotland midfielders — Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour — are headed to Napoli. McTominay joined on a fee of $33 million from Man United, where the midfielder had been since he was five. United manager Erik ten Hag lamented the pressure that clubs are under to sell “homegrown” players — because of the good profit margin — amid the league’s financial regulations. Gilmour arrives from Brighton for a fee of about $20 million.

Romelu Lukaku joined Napoli on Thursday, reuniting with manager Antonio Conte, who had coached Belgium’s all-time record scorer at Inter Milan.

Bayern done buying

Bayern Munich signaled early Friday that it was done spending. The Bavarian powerhouse spent about 100 million euros ($110 million) combined for Portugal midfielder João Palhinha and forward Michael Olize as it aims to recapture the German title it lost to Bayer Leverkusen last season.

Leverkusen kept most of its double-winning team together, while last season’s surprise second-place team Stuttgart was ransacked by rivals.

The highest-profile signing by a German club on Friday was Netherlands defender Lutsharel Geertruida moving to Leipzig from Dutch club Feyenoord. Geertruida was a key player for Feyenoord last season under coach Arne Slot, who’s now at Liverpool. He also played two games for the Netherlands at Euro 2024.

The most talked-about transfer on deadline day in Germany was one that didn’t happen. Leverkusen and Germany defender Jonathan Tah was a target for Bayern, and was linked with Barcelona. The defender confirmed on Friday he was staying put.

Reminder: Mbappé was free

The summer’s biggest move came with no transfer cost at all when Kylian Mbappé joined Real Madrid after his contract expired at Paris Saint-Germain. La Liga was on course to be the lowest spender among the big five — it entered the final week at just under $600 million.

Zaha to Lyon

Veteran forward Wilfried Zaha joined French club Lyon from Galatasaray for a modest fee of $3 million. The 31-year-old Zaha spent most of his career at Crystal Palace before playing last season in Turkiye, where he helped Galatasaray win the domestic league title.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

