President Yoweri Museveni has appointed Dr. Crispus Kiyonga as the new Chancellor of Makerere University, according to a statement by the university’s Vice Chancellor, Barnabas Nawangwe. “His Excellency the President of Uganda has appointed Dr. Crispus Kiyonga as the new Chancellor of Makerere University,” Prof. Nawangwe said.

“On behalf of the Makerere University Council, I extend our warm congratulations to Dr. Kiyonga on this prestigious appointment and warmly welcome him to the service of Makerere University.”

Dr. Kiyonga succeeds Professor Ezra Suruma, who has served as Chancellor since 2016. Dr. Kiyonga is a former Member of Parliament for Bukonzo County West, Kasese, and Uganda’s former Ambassador to China.

Born on January 1, 1952, in Kasese District, Dr. Kiyonga attended Bwera Primary School, Nyakasura School, and King’s College Budo. He graduated with a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBChB) from Makerere University School of Medicine in 1978 and later earned a Master of Health Science (MHS) from the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health in 2004.

Dr. Kiyonga has had a distinguished career in public service, serving as Minister of Defense, Minister of Health, and Minister of Internal Affairs.

He has also worked as a consultant with the World Bank and the African Development Bank.

