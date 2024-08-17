KAMPALA, UGANDA – Kiteezi Samaritan, a Christian-centered local charity organization affiliated with International Samaritan, has delivered vital support to victims of the Kiteezi landfill tragedy that has killed up to 34 people and affected hundreds of families who depended on it for their livelihood.

During the handover of immediate relief items valued at UGX 70 million, David Kafambe, Country Director of Kiteezi Samaritan, said the devastating landslide, which claimed lives and destroyed property, left hundreds of workers without a means to support themselves and their families.

“As a Christian-centered organization, International Samaritan is committed to walking hand in hand with vulnerable communities worldwide, striving to break the chains of poverty and provide a path to a brighter future. Our mission is inspired by the belief that God offers hope even in the darkest of times, as stated in Isaiah 41:10, ‘So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand,'” said Kafambe during the handover of relief items to over 700 affected families.

Kafambe explained that the support is part of the organization’s threefold strategy, which includes immediate, medium, and long-term interventions to help the affected families rebuild their lives.

“First, we are addressing immediate needs. With the dump site closed, many people lost their source of income and struggled to access food. We have distributed food relief to over 700 critical cases among the 1000 workers affected, but we don’t want to provide relief indefinitely,” said Kafambe.

“Our second intervention focuses on skilling and empowering individuals to sustain themselves. We’ve begun offering training and support at our center to help them start their own businesses. In the long run, we aim to support community healing and development. Many have lost loved ones, and we want to help them move forward. This relief effort has cost around 70 million so far, but we plan to invest more in ongoing support. We may even provide temporary shelter for those in need,” said Kafambe, appealing to everyone to come together and support this community in Kiteezi.

“People are hurting and need our help. We’ve lost many lives, including program beneficiaries,” said Kafambe.

The lifesaving relief items, which included rice, soap, maize flour, salt, and others, are designed to provide for their basic needs for at least a month as the organization continues to develop longer-term strategies to support their recovery and well-being.

Kafambe emphasized that the 700 individuals who received the relief items have been carefully assessed and identified as the most in need at this time.

“We are committed to continuing our support in the medium and long term, focusing on their recovery and helping them rebuild their lives.”

Latest updates from Uganda indicate that at least 30 people have tragically lost their lives, dozens have been hospitalized, and others are still missing, with approximately 600-700 individuals affected following the August 10 incident.

Mr. Frank Kyazze, RDC Kasangati Town Council, praised Kiteezi Samaritan’s efforts, stating, “Their response has been comprehensive and unique, addressing the immediate needs of the affected community.”

However, Kyazze aimed a major dig at authorities for what he termed as “sheer negligence” that he said caused the Kiteezi landfill tragedy.

“This was not an accident. This was sheer negligence, and someone must be held accountable for it. A week or so since it happened, they haven’t rectified the problem, as garbage is still piled up, and any time the same catastrophe can happen again,” Kyazze said.

Kyazze insisted there was negligence on the side of authorities but declined to name the exact government body responsible for this mess.

“We pray such a thing never happens again, but people responsible for this mess need to be held accountable,” he said.

“If KCCA alone had been left to manage the aftermath of the tragedy, we wouldn’t have done anything because you would find the Executive Director fighting with the Lord Mayor and other people in KCCA fighting.”

The beneficiaries of Kiteezi Samaritan’s support have expressed their heartfelt gratitude for the timely intervention. The relief items have been a lifeline for many, providing them with the basic necessities to survive.

“I’m so grateful for the support from Kiteezi Samaritan,” said Jane Namunonga, a beneficiary of the support. We lost everything in the landslide and were struggling. May God bless them for their generosity and compassion.”

“Since the landslide occurred, I have been unable to work, making it challenging to access food. This relief will sustain me for approximately two weeks, which is especially crucial as my children are returning from school holidays and I was concerned about providing for them. I have worked at the landfill since 2009 and believe there are still many people in need of assistance,” Maria Gorreth Nalutaaya, a beneficiary of Kiteezi Samaritan’s support.

Other beneficiaries echoed similar sentiments-praising Kiteezi Samaritan for their compassion and kindness.

