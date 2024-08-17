RWAMPARA – The Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) has reaffirmed its commitment to community development and education by donating 100 bags of cement to Kabukara Primary School in Rwampara District as part of its corporate social responsibility campaign. This generous contribution is aimed at supporting the rehabilitation and enhancement of educational facilities of the government aided, church of Uganda-founded rural primary school, reflecting URSB’s dedication to making a positive impact beyond its core registrations mandate.

Kabukara Primary School has a pupil enrolment of 102 students, including one primary seven candidate. The school facilities however are in dire need of refurbishment to allow for a better learning environment for the children.

The donation, which was officially handed over by Ambassador Francis Butagira, the Chairman, Board of Directors in a ceremony attended by the Bishop of Ankole Diocese, Rt. Rev. Dr. Sheldon Mwesigwa, community members, school officials, and stakeholders, underscores URSB’s belief in the transformative power of education and the importance of providing a conducive learning environment for students. By providing essential building materials for the school’s refurbishment, URSB aims to create a safe, comfortable, and inspiring space where children can learn and thrive.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Ambassador Francis Butagira said URSB was committed to supporting causes that uplift communities in all aspects of life. “We are pleased to join hands with Kabukara Primary School, to make a difference in the lives of our children in this school. We believe that by working together to give them better learning facilities, we can enable them look towards a brighter future” Ambassador Butagira added

The Deputy Registrar General, Mr. Alex Anganya highlighted URSB’s commitment to supporting education and community development initiatives that benefit the most vulnerable populations. “The donation of cement for the rehabilitation of Kabukara Primary School is part of URSB’s broader efforts to give back to society, promote sustainable development, and empower future generations through access to quality education. Our contribution here today is part of this strategy,” Anganya said.

Bishop Sheldon Mwesigwa thanked the URSB team for the kind gesture adding that acts of this nature that support humanity promote God’s work on earth. “I applaud URSB for choosing to support this primary school by contributing towards the rehabilitation of classroom blocks that will positively impact on the learning environment for the pupils. We appreciate your kind hearts” the Bishop said.

This philanthropic gesture is a testament to URSB’s values of social responsibility, empathy, and partnership with local communities. By collaborating with stakeholders and leveraging resources to support educational infrastructure projects, URSB is dedicated to being a responsible corporate citizen and a catalyst for positive change in society.

URSB has made significant CSR contributions in health, education and social welfare. In 2022, they donated a mobile ultra sound scan machine to Kawempe National Referral Hospital in support of the government’s effort to improve maternal and child health care. In 2021, the entity constructed and handed over a 5-door health and sanitary facility to Oleni Primary School in Arua District.

The entity’s annual CSR policy aims at creating lasting social impact and promote inclusive growth, while remaining committed to advancing education, empowering youth, and fostering a culture of giving back to communities in need. Through strategic partnerships, community engagement, and targeted interventions, URSB strives to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those it serves and contribute to the overall development of Uganda.

