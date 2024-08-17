KAMPALA — Kampala businessman Rugiirwa Katatumba has been acquitted of charges related to obtaining credit by false pretence, with the Chief Magistrate’s Court of Buganda Road dismissing the case brought up by the state.

In a ruling delivered on July 24, 2024, Magistrate Jalia Basajjabalaba cleared Katatumba of all charges, stating, “This case has been dismissed and the accused person acquitted of the offences of obtaining credit by false pretence on counts 1,2, and 3 of the Penal Code Act Cap 128 as amended.” Ms Basajjabalaba in a strange ruling in wich she also ordered the release of Katatumba’s Mercedes Benz vehicle, which had been in possession of the financial institution, Prime Finance Company Ltd, where he obtained credit.

The case, CRB.1046/2020, was filed against Katatumba in 2020 by the state.

Katatumba was accused of defaulting on debt obligations, leading to charges under Section 308(a) of the Penal Code Act Cap 128.

Katatumba was represented by Counsel Julius Turinawe, while Senior State Attorney Shiphrah Nidoi appeared for the prosecution.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

