The Judiciary of Uganda has announced a major achievement in its recent Settlement Week, with 237 cases successfully settled through mediation out of 847 referred cases.

The Settlement Week, held from August 5th to 9th, 2024, focused on resolving commercial, land, civil, and family disputes.

A team of mediators was commissioned by the Chief Justice Alphonse Owiny-Dollo and attached to various courts to facilitate the process.

According to Ms Zuraika Nanteza, Deputy Registrar in charge of Alternative Dispute Resolution, the mediation week cracked over Shs 2 billion from the court system, returning it to the economy.

Ms Nanteza made the remarks today during a press briefing held at the Court of Appeal with highlighting the economic benefits of mediation, stating that it saves time and resources while promoting development in families.

The successful mediation cases included 11 land cases, 49 at the Court of Appeal, and several others in various courts.

Nanteza has emphasized the effectiveness of alternative dispute resolution mechanisms in resolving a wide range of disputes.

The Judiciary also reported a disposal rate of 29% in the last quarter, with 57,735 cases completed out of 219,573.

According to Mr James Jumire Ereemye Mawanda, the Judiciary’s spokesperson, the enhanced efficiency can be credited to a combination of factors, including heightened awareness, technological advancements, enhanced service delivery, and a bolstered workforce.

The Judiciary’s initiatives are in sync with the African Chief Justices’ commitment to earmark a specific week for mediating disputes. Furthermore, the Government has developed a framework to oversee Alternative Dispute Resolution processes, which is pending discussion in Parliament.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

