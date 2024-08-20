The International Crimes Division of the High Court has postponed the pre-trial hearing of a police officer accused of aggravated trafficking and sexual exploitation.

Gilbert Arinaitwe Bwana, a Superintendent of Police, and Dr Kiiza Besigye’s trant appeared before Justice Andrew Bashija, but the prosecution sought an adjournment to provide the defense with necessary documents.

The prosecution alleges that Arinaitwe recruited and exploited a vulnerable woman, forcing her into unprotected sex and intimidating her with a pistol. The victim reportedly suffered physical and emotional abuse, including being beaten and injured.

According to court documents, Arinaitwe lied to the victim about a job opportunity and instead exploited her sexually. The state contends that Arinaitwe’s actions constitute aggravated trafficking, and the offense is exacerbated by his position as a law enforcement officer.

The trial judge adjourned the matter to October 17, allowing the state to disclose its evidence to the defense lawyers before the accused can formally plead to the charges.

The state alleges that between the months of June and July 20234 at Nalumunye – Bandwe Zone, Rubaga Division in Kampala District, the Superintendent of Police, Arinaitwe transported or recruited or haboured the victim by means of fraud or deception or abuse of power or of a position of vulnerability to achieve her consent for the purpose of exploitation to wit sexual exploitation and the offense was committed by a law enforcement office employed in a public service.

The case highlights concerns about abuse of power and exploitation by those in authority.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

