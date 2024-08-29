A 29-year-old woman, Monica Akello, has been charged and remanded to Luzira prison for allegedly stealing a week-old baby.

Akello, a resident of Kamwokya, appeared before Buganda Road Court’s Chief Magistrate, Ronald Kayiizi, and denied the charges.

Prosecution’s Ivan Kyazze alleges that Akello fraudulently took the baby from its parents, Mariam Namusana and Mark Moi, on August 5, 2024, with the intention of depriving them of their child’s possession.

According to court records, Akello pretended to introduce Namusana to an NGO supporting breastfeeding mothers and children, then took the baby to her home in Kamwokya.

The baby was recovered on August 13, and Akello was arrested.

If convicted, she faces life imprisonment under the Penal Code Act. The case highlights concerns about child safety and exploitation.

In the same court, two men; Alimia Karuma and Bwambale Chris have been remanded to Luzira prison on charges of violently stealing a handbag containing 5,000 shillings, a body spray, and other items valued at 1.2 million shillings from a teacher, Hope Afoyotwoth.

The pair, believed to be part of a notorious gang, allegedly attacked and robbed Afoyotwoth on August 7, 2024, on Nakasero Road in Kampala. They were pursued by boda-boda riders and apprehended on Lumumba Avenue.

The magistrate’s court has declined to hear their plea due to the capital nature of the offense, which will be tried in the High Court.

The suspects have complained of needing urgent medical attention, claiming they were severely beaten at the Central Police Station.

