KAMPALA – The Judiciary in Uganda is facing intense scrutiny from legal experts over its handling of a recent court ruling that exonerated former Leader of the Opposition Mathias Mpuuga and three parliamentary backbench commissioners of any wrongdoing in awarding themselves a service award. The decision, delivered just two and a half months after the case was filed on May 23, 2024, has raised questions about the potential use of judicial processes to settle political disputes.

The ruling, issued on August 12, 2024, during the judiciary’s court vacation, has sparked concerns about preferential treatment. Critics argue that the expedited handling of the case is unusual, especially when compared to other cases before the same judge that remain unresolved.

Lawyer Jude Byamukama expressed concerns about the timing of the ruling, stating, “While it is good practice to resolve cases promptly, one must question why this matter received such expedited attention, especially when other cases before the same judge remain unresolved.”

Byamukama highlighted the case of Margaret Natabi vs Makerere University, filed before the same judge, Douglas Karekona Singiza, in April 2023, which has yet to receive a ruling despite being on the docket for over a year.

Legal experts are now examining whether the Judiciary’s involvement was driven by political motives rather than purely legal grounds. Legal analyst Nicholas Opiyo remarked, “It’s hard to ignore the coincidences. The court’s order and parliamentary events seemed to align perfectly, casting doubt on the judiciary’s impartiality.”

Criticism has also extended to the Speaker of Parliament, accused of delaying the inclusion of the matter on the order paper for discussion until the last possible day within the required 14-day window.

The controversy has underscored the delicate balance between law and politics in Uganda, with legal experts demanding explanations from the judiciary on why this case was handled at what they describe as “supersonic speed.” The judiciary has yet to respond to these allegations.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

