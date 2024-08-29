KAMPALA — High Court Judge Isaac Muwata has directed forensic expert Andrew Mubiru to hand over crucial evidence to the defense team in the ongoing trial of Molly Katanga, accused of murdering her husband, Henry Katanga.

The prosecution had applied to tender a police form 17A and physical exhibits, but the defense raised concerns about the chain of movement of the exhibits. Judge Muwata emphasized the importance of ensuring the integrity of the trial and ordered the prosecution to sort out the exhibits that can be tendered in.

The defense team, led by Counsel Kabatsi, had requested access to crucial materials, including biohazard exhibits, to prepare for cross-examination and ensure a fair hearing. The judge advised the prosecution to provide the necessary materials to the defense team, citing Rule 25.

The court adjourned for 10 days to allow the prosecution to provide the necessary materials to the defense team. The judge emphasized that the witness must act professionally and provide the evidence in their possession.

Forensic expert Andrew Mubiru had testified that the handgun used to murder Henry Katanga had the DNA of Molly Katanga and their daughter, Patricia Kankwanzi. Mubiru’s testimony linked the weapon to the close family members, but the defense team raised concerns about the admissibility of the exhibits.

The trial is set to resume on September 10, with the defense expected to cross-examine the witness and challenge the admissibility of the exhibits. Molly Katanga is standing trial on charges of murdering her husband, along with her daughters and two other co-accused.

