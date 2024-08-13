After a successful first edition of their Sip Over parties, that featured Women in Media, this week, Johnnie Walker Uganda is slated toast to the women making bold strides and perfect swings in the world of golf.

This celebration is a highlight of the brand’s She Walks mentorship program, that was launched in March, and is dedicated to uplifting women who are making significant impact across various fields.

The She Walks program is designed to unite women who are scaling heights in their careers, providing a platform for them to connect, mentor each other, and collaborate. The first Sip Over event focused on women in media, shining a spotlight on their achievements and fostering a supportive community.

Christine Kyokunda, the Johnnie Walker Uganda Brand Manager, emphasized that the She Walks mentorship program is a pivotal initiative for Johnnie Walker as a brand because it aims to highlight the incredible women in Uganda, who like Johnnie Walker, are all about progress and taking bold steps.

“The She Walks mentorship program is one that is so close to my heart. I am happy to celebrate the women who are breaking through glass ceilings and pushing boundaries. This time round, we shall be celebrating the remarkable women in golf. I am eager to listen and learn from them, and also have fun as we immerse into the world of Johnnie Walker,” she said.

“Unlike your usual fun events, the Sip Over parties have a personal touch; they bring together women in similar fields, to advise, mentor, and discuss the qualities that make them stand out. It’s about sharing the blueprint for success and progress, which aligns perfectly with Johnnie Walker’s ethos. And amidst all this, the ladies get first hand knowledge about the different variants of Johnnie Walker, and how they can best enjoy their whisky, ” Kyokunda remarked.

This edition arrives at the perfect moment as the brand prepares for the prestigious Johnnie Walker Uganda Open. The Women in Golf Sip Over edition will be hosted by two distinguished leaders: Wendy Angudeyo, Lady Captain of Uganda Golf Club, and Mrs. Doreen Mwesigye, President of the Uganda Ladies Golf Union, who will both serve as keynote speakers.

Wendy Angudeyo, elected as Lady Captain for a two-year term from 2023 to 2025, brings a wealth of experience in public relations, communications, and marketing. She is poised to inspire and empower attendees at the event on Friday, August 16th.

Mrs. Doreen Mwesigye is a highly qualified professional with a diverse educational background, including a Master’s Degree in Human Resources, a Postgraduate Diploma in Management, and a Bachelor of Arts in Education. Her expertise is further strengthened by training in business development consultancy, business counseling, project monitoring and evaluation, and business promotion and facilitation.

With over 20 years of experience in private sector promotion and facilitation, Doreen has made significant contributions to several prominent organizations. She is also an entrepreneur, having founded her own recruitment and business development consultancy firm, where she serves as Managing Director. In this role, she provides a wide range of business and management advisory services aimed at enhancing the operational efficiency and competitiveness of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

The Women in Golf Sip Over event will take place at the Uganda Golf Club, bringing together influential voices and empowering women in the sport.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

