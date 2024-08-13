The High Court in Kampala has ruled that the service award of 500 million shillings to former Leader of Opposition in Parliament Matthias Mpuuga and three other Commissioners was lawful.

The three other Commissioners who were awarded the Shs400m are; Prossy Akampurira (District woman representative Rubanda County), Solomony Silwany (Bukooli County, Central Bugiri District Constituency) and Prossy Afoyochan( District Woman representative, Zombo District).

However, the presiding Judge, Dr Douglas Singiza also found that the Clerk to Parliament was negligent in approving the payment, which was not properly authorized.

The court’s decision arises from a petition filed by a concerned citizen, Daniel Bwette, who challenged the payment as illegal and an abuse of power.

The court found that while the payment was approved by Parliament, it was not properly authorized and the Clerk to Parliament failed to detect the mistake.

The court has ordered the Permanent Secretary/Secretary to the Treasury to institute disciplinary proceedings against the Clerk to Parliament within 12 months.

The decision also proposes the establishment of a Salary and Emoluments Review Board to review and harmonize emoluments and allowances of government and political leaders.

